Thursday, December 16, 2021
Watch: Bizarre barreleye fish with transparent head spotted in deep sea

Footage has emerged of a bizarre-looking deep-sea creature, barreleye fish that has a bulbous, transparent head and green orb-like eyes peering out through its forehead.

This barreleye fish (Macropinna microstoma) is very rarely seen.

Researchers with the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) could spot the creature only nine times, despite 5,600 dives and more than than 27,600 hours of video recordings done by remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) in the fish’s habitat.

Scientists last week caught sight of a barreleye fish with the help of ROV Ventana.

According to the MBARI website, the 15 centimeters long fish is found at the depth of 2,000-2,600 feet where the sunlight couldn’t penetrate.

The researchers said that this fish can “rotate its eyes towards the front to see its food when eating”.

