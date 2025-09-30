Watch: Bloodline reunites as Roman Reigns returns on Raw

WWE fans received a surprise return of Roman Reigns, aka ‘the OTC’, on Monday night RAW to rescue The Usos against The Vision.

The Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, went unglued as Roman made an epic return to help his cousins, Jimmy and Jay Usos, who were up against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

This was Reigns’ first appearance since being sidelined by a post-match attack following his victory against Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris on August 31, 2025.

Reigns’ signature music interrupted the final moments of the Tornado Tag Team match, as he appeared in front of the packed crowd armed with a steel chair.

WHAT!!!! THE OTC IS BACK! ROMAN REIGNS HAS RETURNED! ☝️ pic.twitter.com/i2XfiNm8pE — WWE (@WWE) September 30, 2025

He immediately neutralized Bronson Reed before turning his attention to Bron Breakker with a series of brutal shots at ringside. The weapon was a legal element within the match’s no-disqualification rules.

The interference occurred as Breakker and Reed were in complete control of the contest.

Reigns’ assault left Breakker vulnerable in the ring, allowing Jey and Jimmy Uso to hit tandem Uso Splashes from opposite top ropes for the pinfall victory.

THE TRIBAL CHIEF NEVER FORGETS. WE ARE SO BACK! ☝️ pic.twitter.com/OgfjxB4YeZ — WWE (@WWE) September 30, 2025

Following the match, he continued his attack on Breakker while Jey Uso accepted a handshake from him.