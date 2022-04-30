Watch: Boulder rolling down hills hits motorbike, one killed, other severly injured

Kerela: A terrifying video of a motorbike being hit by a boulder rolling downhill, thrashing the riders, has started doing rounds over social media.

According to the local media, the 20-year-old driver Abhinav passed away after being hit by the boulder, while the boy in the passenger seat named Aneesh (21) suffered severe injuries.

The incident reportedly took place on April 16 when the two friends were out on a trip to a famous tourist destination in the Kerela state of India.

The video of the horrific incident was caught on camera by a bike rider behind the unfortunate friend’s bike.

The two friends Abhinav and Aneesh were taken to a nearby hospital injured where Abhivan succumbed to his injuries while Aneesh is still undergoing treatment.

The boulder rolled off the mountain after a tree collapsed in heavy rain. The 45-second video of the incident that has gone viral on social media, was captured on camera by a motorcyclist that was travelling behind him.

