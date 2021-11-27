WATCH: boy wants police action against classmate for stealing pencils

A school-going pupil reached out to the local police to lodge a proper complaint against a fellow child who apparently took off with his books and pencil without his permission. To our pleasure, the event was documented and filmed right as the kid cajoles the police to lodge his complaint and it has gone viral on social media.

The Peddakadubar police station in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh reported the event.

Even Primary School Children trust #APPolice:

There is a paradigm shift in the attitude,behaviour&sensitivity of AP Police in way of giving confidence& reassurance to the people of #AP

AP Police stays as No1 in #SMARTPolicing in the country in @IPF_ORG Survey 2021 only testifies pic.twitter.com/Zs7CQoqqOI — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) November 25, 2021

Filmed by the police themselves, the video has the little boy grumbling that his fellow took his pencils and never returned it. The cops summoned the ‘accused’ child and tried to make the two children talk.

“So what can we do about it?”, an officer asks the complainant, as the boy demands, “Register a case against him.”

The cop dealing with the kid explains to the boy that his fellow would be sent to jail and life would become difficult for him and his family if he doesn’t reconsider his decision and forgive his classmate.

The other three children accompanying the complainant and the defendant are seen laughing while the “justice” is being demanded.

The cops managed a compromise between the two children after a long arbitration, concluding that from now on they would not take each other’s belongings without permission. The two boys then shook hands.

The children study at a nearby government elementary school and would often visit the police station to drink water.

“It only demonstrates their confidence on #Police who cares and serves all sections of the society in a friendly manner. These testimonies make Police more responsible in functioning vth more accountability & transparency to provide the best services at the door step of the people,” tweeted the Andhra Pradesh Police.