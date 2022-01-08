Saturday, January 8, 2022
Watch: Car ends up on tram tracks after driver takes wrong turn

Much to the astonishment of passengers waiting for a tram on the platform, a car ended up on the tram tracks in Turkey’s Istanbul.

Surveillance footage, taken from Topkapi station, shows a silver car zoom past a tram station as surprised passengers step forward to get a better look at the strange occurrence.

The car was later hauled out after the fire brigade and the police were informed.

According to media reports, the four-wheeler landed on the tram tracks after the driver took a wrong turn at a busy intersection. Luckily, no one was injured.

