WATCH: Careless riding claims man’s life in Lahore

LAHORE: In a tragic incident, a motorcycle racer reportedly died during carelessly riding on Independence Day in Lahore, ARY News reported on Friday.

The footage captured on the mobile phone came to light showing the moment when the racer, identified as Humayun, was involved in a racing before the fatal collision near the campus bridge.

According to police reports, the collision of motorcycles resulting in the death of the young man – Humayun.

A Dolphin Team on special duty near the 217 underpass attempted to stop motorcyclists engaged in racing. However, as the Dolphin officials intervened, one of the riders, Humayun, tried to flee and ended up crashing into another bike.

The incident also left Dolphin official Zeeshan seriously injured, suffering a fractured right leg, a broken a bone of his hand, and a head wound.