Watch: Chris Gayle wins hearts with THIS kind gesture

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle made it to the headlines after a video of him paying for customers’ fuel out of his pocket at a gas station in Jamaica went viral on social media.

The viral video on X, formerly Twitter, showed Chris Gayle walking at a gas station and telling customers that he would pay their bills. He also took selfies with his admirers.

Chris Gayle paying for everyone’s gas last night at a gas station in Portmore 🤯⛽️ pic.twitter.com/fFT2KSCjcS — The Tropixs (@Tropixsofficial) January 15, 2024

His gesture won hearts and netizens spoke highly about it with their comments.

A noble action, highly appreciated. — Gym Lover (@ChauVan99433) January 15, 2024

“Have a good day…go” is hilarious… — FortheloveofGong (@WildHart4) January 15, 2024

Now that’s REAL RICH and KIND! — Mali Henry © (@malihenry) January 15, 2024

More life n more blessings for Mr Chris n his family — feed mee🇯🇲 (@Joejoe98391616) January 16, 2024

Chris Gayle is one of the most popular and loved cricketers in the world. He has made a career by smashing huge sixes off the bowling of some of the most feared bowlers.

Universal boss @henrygayle has smashed Brett Lee out of park. Two humongous sixes. Is Gayle the hardest hitter of the cricket ball? pic.twitter.com/LySQETM65t — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) June 7, 2020

The left-handed batter has scored 19,593 international runs with 42 centuries and 105 half-centuries from 483 matches across all three formats (Test, ODI and Twenty20 International).

He was part of the West Indies squads that won the ICC Champions Trophy 2004, ICC T20 World Cups 2012 and 2014.

His T20 record speaks for itself as he amassed 14,562 runs with a record 22 centuries and 88 fifties to his name.

His last appearance in a cricket match was in the Legends League Cricket.

