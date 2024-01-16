20.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Watch: Chris Gayle wins hearts with THIS kind gesture

Raza Haidery
By Raza Haidery
|

TOP NEWS

Raza Haidery
Raza Haidery

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle made it to the headlines after a video of him paying for customers’ fuel out of his pocket at a gas station in Jamaica went viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

The viral video on X, formerly Twitter, showed Chris Gayle walking at a gas station and telling customers that he would pay their bills. He also took selfies with his admirers.

His gesture won hearts and netizens spoke highly about it with their comments.

Chris Gayle is one of the most popular and loved cricketers in the world. He has made a career by smashing huge sixes off the bowling of some of the most feared bowlers.

The left-handed batter has scored 19,593 international runs with 42 centuries and 105 half-centuries from 483 matches across all three formats (Test, ODI and Twenty20 International).

He was part of the West Indies squads that won the ICC Champions Trophy 2004, ICC T20 World Cups 2012 and 2014.

His T20 record speaks for itself as he amassed 14,562 runs with a record 22 centuries and 88 fifties to his name.

His last appearance in a cricket match was in the Legends League Cricket.

Related – After cricket & music, what’s next in store for Chris Gayle?

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.