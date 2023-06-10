Watch: College girl beats man with slippers for harassing her

31.9 C
In a video that went viral in no time a college girl beat a man with slippers for harassing her.

The incident took place in the Indian state of Karnataka where a man identified as Nazeer was asking for forgiveness and pleading with the locals to let him go but a college girl was beating him with her slippers.

The video footage shows a man wearing a yellow shirt holding another man who allegedly harassed a girl while the girl takes off one of her slippers and hits her stalker on the head and face with it.

A news outlet reported that the stalker Nazeer was following the girl as she was heading for college from her hostel and allegedly harassed her.

The moment the college student knew his intentions she raised an alarm, alerting the villagers, who rushed to her help and after getting beaten by the girl’s slippers Nazeer was handed over to the police.

Earlier in a daring move, a schoolgirl had enough of being harassed as she beat up an alleged stalker with a stick who could be heard in the video begging for forgiveness.

The incident occurred at India’s Meerut city in the UP state as the beating was filmed on camera, where the girl could be seen hitting the youth multiple times. She could be heard repeatedly shouting, “How dare you harass us?”

