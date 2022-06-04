Karachi: In a recent video, a cow being lifted by a crane from a rooftop, can be seen falling to the ground, ARY News reported.

A Karachi resident blatantly violated the Sindh government’s ban on lifting animals via crane to or from the rooftop.

The video of a cow carried by a crane and falling from the first floor of a house in Bandhani Colony Karachi has gone viral and sparked a debate about animal cruelty online yet again.

While some social media posts suggest that the cow died after falling to the ground, the details are unclear. Also Read: Tickling a stingray: Viral video sparks debate about animal cruelty

The Sindh government had banned the usage of cranes to lift animals after videos of several incidents of animals falling down, had gone viral last year.

Social media users had criticised the “irresponsible” act, calling it animal cruelty while some defended it by blaming it on the crane management that did not tie the animal properly.

But, residents have been violating the government’s orders and several animals are being lifted via cranes as the Eid-ul-Azha nears.

