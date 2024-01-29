23.9 C
WATCH: Currency notes showered at PML-N rally

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: To gather the public in their political rallies, the members of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) showered currency notes from the stages before the rally in Mandi Bahauddin, ARY News reported on Monday.

A video went viral on social media showing PML-N members showering currency notes from the stage while people can be seen looting the notes reportedly a night before the rally in Mandi Bahauddin on January 25.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

On January 24, the venue witnessed a display of fireworks and bundles of currency notes being tossed by the PML-N leaders.

Meanwhile, the sources claimed that a few days ago, the currency notes were also tossed in the air during Hamza Shehbaz’s rally in Lahore.

