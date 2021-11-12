WATCH: Customer throws sizzling soup at restaurant manager’s face

A customer was vexed with melted plastic in the soup container and she barged into the restaurant to argue with the manager, who had to face the brunt of the customer’s wrath. Literally, the burning brunt as the pissed customer threw a bowl of steaming hot soup right into her face.

A Texan woman customer was raged over how a piece of melted plastic ended up in her soup’s takeout container.

She confronted the manager, Jannelle Broland, at the Mexican chain Sol de Jalisco and the entire episode was captured on the camera, right from the beginning of the argument till the climax when the soup, hot at it was, ended up at Borland’s face.

This entire incident, of the argument and the subsequent attack, went viral on the short video sharing platform TikTok and other digital platforms as well.

The woman, after flinging the container’s content right at the manager’s face, simply just turns and immediately leaves as if she did what was the only right thing to do.

In this YouTube video of the media channel that reported the event, Jannelle is seen saying that while she had no injuries because the soup was relatively cold, but nevertheless the spices did leave a tingling sensation and caused her nose to bleed.

The victim of this affair, the restaurant manager was evidently and admittedly traumatised and heartbroken. But to her good fortune, she didn’t suffer any burns and permanent scars across her face.

Some media reports claim that the woman who did this has been identified and perhaps is a nurse at a local medical facility.

A police complaint has been filed as well, the media report says. Jannelle herself shared the TikTok video of the awful experience.

