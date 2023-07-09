Watch: Dalit man thrashed, forced to lick slippers

In a horrific video that went viral in no time, a Dalit man was thrashed and then forced to link the slippers.

The incident took place in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, where a Dalit man was allegedly thrashed and humiliated in Uttar Pradesh by another man over an electrical dispute.

The viral footage shows two men, one of them sitting on the cot other the Dalit man to so sit-ups while holding his ears and licking his shoes.

Police officials said that the man visited his relative’s house in the village and fixed their electrical problems. Other villagers also asked him for help and the man agreed. In return, he received money for his services which the other man, who then allegedly thrashed the victim and humiliated him.

Police came into action after the video went viral and arrested the accused man and a case has been filed against him. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, a young Dalit man was brutally murdered by upper caste in-laws while visit their village to persuade them to send back his two-month pregnant wife.

The horrific incident was reported from Varmor village of Ahmedabad district of Gujarat on Monday night where the 25-year-old Haresh Solanki reached to her wife’s, Urmilaben, relatives belonging to upper caste Darbar community.