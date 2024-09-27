WATCH: Doctors on duty caught playing ludo, ignoring patients in Sahiwal Hospital

SAHIWAL: A shocking video goes viral on social media in which the doctors at a teaching hospital in Sahiwal can be seen playing Ludo during duty hours which sparked outrage among citizens, ARY News reported on Friday.

The footage revealed one male and two female doctors engaged in the game while ignoring pleas from a patient’s attendants for medical attention.

Despite repeated requests from the distressed citizens, the doctors reportedly mocking the individuals seeking help and called security staff, who forcibly removed the citizen from the room.

The patient’s attendants are calling on Punjab’s Chief Minister and Health Minister to take immediate action against the doctors involved in this negligence.

