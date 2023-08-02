WATCH: Ed Sheeran serves up hotdogs in Chicago

British music star Ed Sheeran served up hotdogs to fans at the notorious foul-mouthed eatery in Chicago ahead of the record-breaking concert on Saturday.

Ahead of his sold-out Chicago show, from the US leg of the ongoing worldwide ‘Mathematics’ tour, Ed Sheeran delighted his fans in the Windy City, by handing out hotdogs at The Wieners Circle – known for hurling insults to their customers.

Sharing the short clip of his surprise appearance at the eatery and serving food to his fans on Instagram, Sheeran refrained from any sort of expletives – unlike the employees of The Wieners Circle – and wrote, “Served hot dogs at @wienerscircle today. This place is legendary in Chicago for serving hot dogs and insulting their customers. I loved it. See you at the stadium tonight x.”

“Our newest trainee, a British lad by the name of Ed Sheeran, has a lot to learn, but he apparently has quite a following,” the eatery described, reposting the video on their handle.

The viral video has more than 4 million views on Gram, and social users are loving this spontaneous stint of Sheeran as the hotdog guy.

As for the record-breaking gig over the weekend, the Grammy winner performed for 73,000 concert-goers at the Chicago Theatre and Soldier Field – the all-time high attendance at the venue.

“Chicago! We’ve broken the ticket record for tonight. This is the largest concert that’s ever been here. There’s 73,000 of you here tonight,” he told the crowd on Saturday night.

