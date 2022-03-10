Thursday, March 10, 2022
Web Desk

Watch: Egyptian strongman pulls 180-ton train

In a recent video, an Egyptian strongman named Ashraf Kabonga was seen pulling a 180-ton train with his bare hands. 

According to a foreign media organization, Ashraf, who is a resident of the Egyptian capital Cairo, pulled a 180-ton train, a few inches forward, as dozens of spectators cheered around him.

The crowd roared and appreciated Ashraf as he celebrated after pulling the train.

The Egyptian strongman said that he will train harder in the coming months. He added that he plans to invite world record gatherers as he achieves the feat again.

In another viral video some days back, Passengers were seen pushing a train in a bid to separate the rest of the compartments from the engine after a fire broke out in two compartments.

The fire was later put out by firefighters, officials said. They added rail traffic was briefly disrupted due to the incident. However, no injuries or casualties were reported.

Web Desk

