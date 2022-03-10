Watch: Egyptian strongman pulls 180-ton train

In a recent video, an Egyptian strongman named Ashraf Kabonga was seen pulling a 180-ton train with his bare hands.

According to a foreign media organization, Ashraf, who is a resident of the Egyptian capital Cairo, pulled a 180-ton train, a few inches forward, as dozens of spectators cheered around him.

The crowd roared and appreciated Ashraf as he celebrated after pulling the train.

The Egyptian strongman said that he will train harder in the coming months. He added that he plans to invite world record gatherers as he achieves the feat again.

In another viral video some days back, Passengers were seen pushing a train in a bid to separate the rest of the compartments from the engine after a fire broke out in two compartments.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out in engine & two compartments of a Saharanpur-Delhi train, at Daurala railway station near Meerut. Passengers push the train in a bid to separate the rest of the compartments from the engine and two compartments on which the fire broke out. pic.twitter.com/Vp2sCcLFsd — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 5, 2022

The fire was later put out by firefighters, officials said. They added rail traffic was briefly disrupted due to the incident. However, no injuries or casualties were reported.

