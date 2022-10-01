Watch: Elderly saved from drowning after car gets trapped on flooded road

After making landfall, Hurricane Ian is inducing disorder and floods in Florida. Videos reporting the deterioration driven by the category four hurricane are being circulated widely online.

As people are struggling to safeguard themselves during the natural casualty, moving videos of society aid are also emerging. One such video from Florida, in which an elderly man is rescued from his sinking car is winning hearts online.

This group spotted an elderly man who was stuck in his car in Naples. “He maybe had 10 more minutes before the car was submerged,” (🎥:Lemigavra) pic.twitter.com/jC8QyyLaAR — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) September 29, 2022

The now-viral video shows a bunch of men helping an elderly man get out of his car which is trapped in the epicentre of a flooded road. After getting the man out of his car, two people carry him to safety as they walk through the waist-deep water. The old man would have drowned in his car if the people did not help him. This video was recorded in the Bonita Springs neighbourhood of Naples, Florida.

The video of the heartwarming rescue was shared online by a popular Twitter account named GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) on Thursday. It has so far gathered over two lakh views.

Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “No one stopped to ask their political affiliation, belief system or anything else. They just stopped and helped because we are all in this together.”

