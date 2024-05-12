WATCH: England’s Amy Jones takes a stunner to dismiss Gull Feroza

England women’s team defeated Pakistan women by 53 runs in the first T20 on Saturday in Birmingham.

The star of the match was England keeper Amy Jones who, after playing a crucial knock of 37 off 27 balls, also contributed to the team’s win with her great wicket-keeping skills as she grabbed an exceptional catch of Pakistan opener Gull Feroza.

Feroza edged the second delivery of Lauren Bell in the inning’s sixth over as the ball went behind the wickets from outside off.

Amy Jones completed the catch with one hand by diving to her left leaving spectators and commentators in awe. The video of the catch is making rounds on social media as cricket fans are praising the England wicketkeeper for her brilliant athletic abilities.

Batting first, England women began with a shaky start as openers Maia Bouchier scored four runs while her partner Danni Wyatt could manage to add only one run to the total. England batter Alice Capsey was sent back to the pavilion on five.

However, captain Heather Knight scored 49 runs in 44 deliveries to make up the early losses while Amy Jones added 37 runs to the total.

Danielle Gibson also scored 41 runs helping England women post a total of 163 runs in the first innings.

Chasing a target of 164, Pakistan opener Sidra Ameen was dismissed for nine runs while Gull Feroza was gone on 17 courtesy of a brilliant catch by Jones.

While Sadaf Shamas played a fighting knock of 35 runs in 24 balls, no other batter could manage to stay on the crease for a longer period.

The Pakistan women were bundled out for 110 in the 19th over as England clinched the victory by 53 runs.