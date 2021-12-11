Watch: Family dodge speeding train after bike gets stuck on tracks

A video has emerged showing the moment a mother and her two children narrowly avoided being hit by a train after their motorbike got stuck on a railway crossing.

The incident occurred in Lumajang Regency in Indonesia’s East Java on Dec 9.

Watch: Man narrowly escapes being hit by train, bike crushed

The hair-raising clip shows the family attempting to ride the bike across the tracks but it appears to get stuck.

As the three appear to spot an approaching train, they get off the bike with the mother struggling to drag the two-wheeler off the tracks. Her daughter runs over to help.

Seconds later, the two also flee to the side as the train gets closer, sweeping the bike away in its path.

Watch the video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The mother was very lucky especially because she had children with her when the accident happened,” a police official said.

WATCH: Man narrowly escapes death after train driver applies emergency brakes

“We have interviewed her and we do not believe she did anything wrong. She was very shaken by the accident.”

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!