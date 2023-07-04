WATCH: Farmer chases away lion to save his cow

A Gujarati farmer, from India saved his cow from a lion attack in Gir Somnath district of the state.

The incident video went viral on the social media platform, Twitter, showing the lion pouncing on the cow and grabbing the animal’s throat between its powerful jaws in a bid to hunt him down.

The video shared by Vivek Kotadiya, a local Indian political party leader, shows the farmer’s brave attempts to chase away the lion and literally save his cow from the jaws of death.

The viral clip, apparently shot by a commuter on his mobile phone camera, shows the farmer approaching the lion in an attempt to chase away the big cat and rescue his cow from the beast’s jaws.

The video shows the cow firmly get away in the lion’s clutches with the predator’s powerful jaws tightly wrapped around its neck.

The cow struggles relentlessly to escape the grip of the lion, but its efforts seem futile, and the bovine appears to be on the brink of death. Despite the cow’s valiant attempt to pull the lion towards the roadside, the powerful feline clings on, maintaining a deadly hold.

The farmer, who is witnessing this scene unfold in front of him, is seen approaching the lion and raises his hand in a bid to scare the beast away but the cat remains unfettered and keeps its jaws firmly deeply implanted in the cow’s neck.

Seeing his prized cow on the verge of being mauled to death by the king of the jungle, the farmer then picks up a rock from the roadside and heads towards the lion.

The farmer’s desperate attempts finally bear fruit as the lion lets go of his cow and flees from the scene.

The incident, captured on video, quickly spreads across Twitter and various other social media platforms, earning widespread praise for the farmer’s exceptional bravery and unwavering love for his beloved pet cow.