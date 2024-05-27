web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Monday, May 27, 2024
- Advertisement -

Watch: Fire engulfs Islamabad’s Margalla Hills

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: A wildfire erupted at Margalla Hills National Park in Islamabad on Monday due to a severe heatwave, ARY News reported.

Smoke could be seen billowing from Margalla Hills in a video captured by citizens.

Smoke was seen billowing from Margalla Hills in video captured by citizens, who expressed concerns about saving wildlife.

The CDA administration said the blaze erupted at three different locations of the hilly area.

In a statement PM’s Coordinator on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam, said all-out efforts were being made by the Ministry of Climate Change and Capital Development Authority (CDA) personnel to contain the raging fire.

Extreme heatwave

The heatwave with soaring temperatures continuing in most parts of the country.

Met office earlier informed that due to the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere, heatwave conditions likely to develop over most parts of the country, especially over Sindh and Punjab.

The climate change ministry recently said that about 26 districts in the country were boiling under a severe heatwave, with the current spell of sizzling temperature likely to last until May 30.

The maximum temperature could soar above 50 degree Celsius during May 23 to 28, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz earlier said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.