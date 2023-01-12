Thursday, January 12, 2023
WATCH: Flight door opens mid-air in viral video

Air travel makes the commute easier, but sometimes it results in a life-threatening situation. In one such incident, passengers on a Russian flight met with a near-death incident as the door of the flight carrying 25 people opened mid-air.

The shocking incident took place when the charted flight owned by Carrier IrAero was travelling from the Siberian city of Magan to Magadan on Russia’s Pacific coast.

Out of nowhere, the door of the flight suddenly opened. While the incident did not cause injury to any passengers, their luggage was all lost.

The video of the accident is going viral on social media after being shared online. In the clip, a man is seen recording the event. However, the terrifying moment seemed to have no visible impact on the man. The man is featured smiling eerily in the clip.

