Watch: Flying tree branch hits reported covering Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has already rendered destruction in western Cuba and significant upheavals as it made landfall in Florida.

Jim Cantore got hit by a flying tree branch during hurricane report pic.twitter.com/ybONC3VR51 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 28, 2022

According to reports, 1.9 million people in Florida experienced power outages on Wednesday night after the hurricane ripped through the region.

Hurricane Ian is a compact storm that can have a substantial mark across the state of Florida, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

Its devastating influence is very much obvious as it mears Category 5. The storm has already been named the fifth-largest to hit the mainland United States in recorded history.

Videos and photos on social media show residents deserted in the rain or facing challenges in commuting. There are also incredible visuals of water flooding main roads and trees getting uprooted due to the concurrent strong winds.

In such a scary condition, one of the most difficult jobs is that of a weather reporter.

Well, one of them was lucky to be alive after he was hit by a flying tree branch in the middle of a live broadcast.

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was reporting live from an empty street after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. A few minutes into his report, he was seen struggling to maintain his ground as winds blew at a speed of 177 km.

As the wind pushed him across the road, a tree branch hits him and gets stuck in his legs.

He grabbed onto a signpost and requested his studio to give him a few seconds until he found a strong footing.

“Jim, are you alright?” the anchor is heard asking.

Also Read: Hurricane Ian batters Florida’s Gulf Coast with catastrophic fury

Towards the end of the clip, Cantore manages to cross over to the pavement.

Comments