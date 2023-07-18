Horrific video: Giant wave sweeps woman away in front of her children

A heartwrenching video of a woman getting swept away by a giant wave in India is going viral on social media.

The horrific viral video showed Jyoti Sonar sitting on a rock with her husband Mukesh to get a photo at the seaside in Bandra, Mumbai. Their children children watched them from a distance.

The couple got swept by the giant wave and she was dragged away in seconds due to the strong current. The children called out for their mother but it was too late for them.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND NOT SUITABLE FOR MINORS

A 27-year-old woman drowned in the sea at Bandstand in Bandra, Mumbai. This incident occurred on Sunday evening, July 9th. The woman was taking a selfie with her husband on a rock near the shore when a big wave came, sweeping her away into the water. @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/rzxxI1RBC3 — Suraj Ojha (@surajojhaa) July 16, 2023

Mukesh was saved by the people but Jyoti lost her life in the untoward incident. Her body was recovered after a 20-hour rescue operation.

Netizens expressed their grief and sorrow over the woman’s death with their comments on the viral video.

Very sad incident, eventhough she was feared and tried to hold her husband everytime when the wave comes she couldn’t survived. We all should know a lesson from this and always be away from dangerous waves. Government may think about providing of fencing after the rocks. — anand mp (@anandmp81362252) July 17, 2023

The poor children 🙁 heart breaking for them — Sunshinemiss87 (@sunshinemiss87) July 16, 2023

Sad to see girl screaming mummy 😭😭😭.never take nature lightly — sriram (@nsriram737) July 16, 2023

So Sad Tragic — Gautam Daniel Roy Chawdhury (@DanielG1978) July 16, 2023

There have been countless incidents of people losing their lives while posing for pictures and taking their selfies at dangerous locations.

