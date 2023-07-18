29.9 C
Horrific video: Giant wave sweeps woman away in front of her children

A heartwrenching video of a woman getting swept away by a giant wave in India is going viral on social media.

The horrific viral video showed Jyoti Sonar sitting on a rock with her husband Mukesh to get a photo at the seaside in Bandra, Mumbai. Their children children watched them from a distance.

The couple got swept by the giant wave and she was dragged away in seconds due to the strong current. The children called out for their mother but it was too late for them.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND NOT SUITABLE FOR MINORS

Mukesh was saved by the people but Jyoti lost her life in the untoward incident. Her body was recovered after a 20-hour rescue operation.

Netizens expressed their grief and sorrow over the woman’s death with their comments on the viral video.

There have been countless incidents of people losing their lives while posing for pictures and taking their selfies at dangerous locations. 

Related – Tourist taking selfie drowns in Lulusar Lake

A heart-rending moment was captured on camera when a group of friends were busy taking a selfie not realizing that one of their mates was drowning behind them.

Vishwas G, 17, had been enjoying a picnic with fellow students from the National College in Bangalore, India, when they decided to go for a swim.

They were on a trip to a temple when he got into trouble in the water.

His grieving family later sat with his body outside the National College, in the Jayanagar area of Bangalore, in protest at his death.

