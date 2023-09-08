WATCH: Australia star Glenn McGrath removes 3 pythons from his house

QUEENSLAND: Australian cricket legend Glenn McGrath turned snake catcher for a day and managed to remove three pythons from his home in Queensland all by himself.

People in Australia are no stranger to intrusive snakes, especially on the Sunshine Coast of Queensland – where carpet pythons often take up residence inside homes during winter.

The state down under is also home to Australian cricketing legend Glenn McGrath, bravely grappled three snakes with his bare hands after finding the carpet pythons slithering inside his rural Queensland house.

Glenn McGrath uploaded a video of the incident on Instagram on Thursday. In the clip, the former Australian pacer is seen walking towards a snake lying on the floor of his house, and trying to catch it using a mop.

The moment the serpent moves, McGrath’s wife, Sara McGrath, screams out of fear and warns McGrath that he might get bitten.

“That one’s agro, that one is agro!” Sara says while filming her husband.

“I don’t want to be videoing this. You’re going to get bit, you’re going to get bit!” she adds before yelling, “Stop, stop, stop, stop…”

McGrath manages to get hold of the reptile’s tail and tries to maintain a safe distance from its head using the mop. He then takes the snake outside to release it in the wild as his wife says, “I’m not going out with you — good luck.”

“After plenty of encouragement and support from Sara McGrath all 3 Coastal Carpet Pythons that were in the house were safely released back into the bush,” the caption read.

Fortunately, Glenn was in no real danger as the carpet python is a non venomous snake.

The video amassed more than 54,000 views on Instagram where several users could not resist praising Glenn McGrath.

Sara Leonardi is McGrath’s second wife. The couple met during the 2009 IPL and got married in November 2010. McGrath’s first wife, Jane Louise, died aged 42 from complications following cancer surgery in 2008.

With 563 wickets in 124 Tests and 381 wickets in 250 ODIs, McGrath retired from international cricket in 2007 at the Sydney Cricket Ground after Australia beat England 5-0 in the Ashes.