WATCH: Groom comes for his wedding on Bulldozer

A groom’s unique entry in the Gorakhpur district in India’s Uttar Pradesh state has grabbed the eyeballs of the netizens.

In the video which went viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the groom can be seen seated on a bulldozer with his family.

The groom wearing a sherwani and sunglasses, can be seen dancing to the sound of the dhol as the procession makes its way to the wedding.

Many users commented on the video, expressing their reactions to the unconventional wedding entrance.

“If the bulldozer driver accidentally forgets that we have come to the wedding procession, God only knows what will happen,” an X user wrote in response to the video.

“Has he gone to get married or for drama,” another X user wrote.