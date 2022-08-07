Sunday, August 7, 2022
Web Desk

WATCH: Hawk snatches man’s sandwich

In a strange incident, a hawk snatched the sandwich of a man, who was having a sumptuous breakfast while sitting in front of a beach and listening to the sounds of the ocean waves.

The man – wearing an orange T-shirt and black shorts – was sitting by the beach and recording himself while eating a sandwich when out of nowhere a hawk comes and snatches it right out of his hand.

The man then curses and looks extremely disappointed that he’ll be left hungry now. He then bends his neck and looks at his empty plate with sadness.

The video was shared on Twitter by a page ‘Buitengebieden’. It has received over 6.7 million views and 171k likes.

