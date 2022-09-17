WATCH: Helmet saves motorcyclist from fatal head injuries

Wearing a helmet while riding a motorcyclist is a traffic rule and important to save you from any eventuality while moving on the road.

A video shared by Delhi police proved that a helmet can save a life not once but multiple times has shocked netizens.

In the video, a car can be seen turning to its left side and a motorcyclist is seen approaching. The motorcycle hits the car and the man falls down. As he manages to rise up, the roadside pole that his two-wheeler has just hit falls on him. Thanks to the helmet, the man escapes grave head injury. God helps those who wear helmet !#RoadSafety#DelhiPoliceCares pic.twitter.com/H2BiF21DDD — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 15, 2022 Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 1.2 million views on Twitter. Many users were surprised by the man’s narrow escape. Some flagged the poor condition of the pole.

