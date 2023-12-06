WATCH: Home remedies for chest congestion in winters

Want to prevent mucus and chest congestion this winter season? We have a series of quick and natural home remedies for you to treat chest congestion.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a recent outing on ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ with host Nida Yasir, renowned naturopathic, Dr. Umme Raheel, shared a bunch of home remedies to prevent and treat chest congestion in the winter season.

Incorporate these remedies into your routine for a healthier, happier winter.

Mix a tsp of honey with a quarter tsp of black pepper powder and have it first thing in the morning. Prepare ginger and liquorice tea with two cups of water, strain it and drink it half an hour before breakfast and again at night before going to bed. Use eucalyptus oil, either in the form of a candle or put a few drops in a diffuser or at the back of the ears to avoid mucus formation. Prepare a mix with butter or cooking oil and turmeric powder; mix in warm milk and drink it before going to bed, to clear out mucus. Plain betel leaf tea also works great for a clear throat and voice. Additionally, keep sipping hot water and beverages throughout the day.

Which of these remedies are you trying today for a healthier winter?

WATCH: Learn these flu shots for better immunity this winter