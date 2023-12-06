WATCH: Home remedies for chest congestion in winters

Want to prevent mucus and chest congestion this winter season? We have a series of quick and natural home remedies for you to treat chest congestion.
In a recent outing on ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ with host Nida Yasir, renowned naturopathic, Dr. Umme Raheel, shared a bunch of home remedies to prevent and treat chest congestion in the winter season.
Incorporate these remedies into your routine for a healthier, happier winter.
- Mix a tsp of honey with a quarter tsp of black pepper powder and have it first thing in the morning.
- Prepare ginger and liquorice tea with two cups of water, strain it and drink it half an hour before breakfast and again at night before going to bed.
- Use eucalyptus oil, either in the form of a candle or put a few drops in a diffuser or at the back of the ears to avoid mucus formation.
- Prepare a mix with butter or cooking oil and turmeric powder; mix in warm milk and drink it before going to bed, to clear out mucus.
- Plain betel leaf tea also works great for a clear throat and voice.
- Additionally, keep sipping hot water and beverages throughout the day.
Which of these remedies are you trying today for a healthier winter?
