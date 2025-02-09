Hospital supervisor arrested for sexually assaulting women seeking jobs

In a shocking case of workplace harassment, a hospital supervisor in Punjab’s Mandi Bahauddin has been caught exploiting vulnerable women seeking employment.

According to ARY News’ investigative program “Sar-e-Aam”, the suspect, identified as Nasrullah, misused his authority as a supervisor to harass and exploit female employees at the hospital sexually.

Nasrullah allegedly lured women with job offers of Rs30,000 salary, coercing them into fulfilling his illicit demands. Several women working at the Mandi Bahauddin hospital reported suffering from his misconduct, as he controlled attendance records, leave approvals, and other administrative matters.

Four female hospital employees contacted Sar-e-Aam team and shared their ordeal.

However, due to a lack of solid evidence, action was delayed. Eventually, a brave young woman agreed to help expose Nasrullah.

Read more: Karachi police recover woman lured with a job offer from detention

As per the plan, she approached hospital supervisor Nasrullah seeking a job. He once again placed his immoral conditions in exchange for employment and even attempted to physically harass her.

Before he could go further, the Sar-e-Aam team, led by host Iqrar-ul-Hassan, stormed into the hospital room, catching him red-handed.

Even after being confronted with video evidence, Nasrullah shamelessly denied all allegations.

However, on the victim’s complaint, the local police arrested him on the spot, registering a criminal case and placing him behind bars.