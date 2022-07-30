Saturday, July 30, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

WATCH: Huge sinkhole emerges near Shaheen Complex

test

KARACHI: A huge sinkhole emerged on I.I. Chundrigar Road near Shaheen Complex after an underground sewer pipeline ruptured, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the Karachi Traffic Police, the sinkhole was formed after a 72-inch pipeline caved in.

The situation caused panic among the pedestrians and motorists after they hardly escaped falling into the 2-foot wide diameter and 4-foot deep depression.

Read More: KARACHI RAINS: SINKHOLE EMERGES NEAR SINDH CM HOUSE

Traffic jams also occurred on the road due to a sinkhole, causing trouble for commuters.

It merits mentioning that similar incidents have already happened in the city in Civil Lines Area, Tariq Road and some other places.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

spot_img

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.