WATCH: Huge sinkhole emerges near Shaheen Complex

KARACHI: A huge sinkhole emerged on I.I. Chundrigar Road near Shaheen Complex after an underground sewer pipeline ruptured, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the Karachi Traffic Police, the sinkhole was formed after a 72-inch pipeline caved in.

The situation caused panic among the pedestrians and motorists after they hardly escaped falling into the 2-foot wide diameter and 4-foot deep depression.

آئی آئی چندریگر روڈ باجانب شاہین کمپلیکس سڑک کا درمیانی حصہ دب جانے کی وجہ سے سوراخ کی شکل اختیار کر گیا تھا جو کہ کسی بھی وقت ایک حادثے کا باعث بن سکتا تھا ٹریفک پولیس کراچی کے اہلکاروں نے اس جگہ کے ارد گرد رکاوٹیں کھڑی کردی ہیں تاکہ حادثے سے بچایا جا سکے#karachitrafficpolice pic.twitter.com/Sl2AfeIUu7 — Karachi Traffic Police (@KtrafficpoliceO) July 30, 2022

Traffic jams also occurred on the road due to a sinkhole, causing trouble for commuters.

It merits mentioning that similar incidents have already happened in the city in Civil Lines Area, Tariq Road and some other places.

