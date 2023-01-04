WATCH: Idaho college killer stopped by police in Indiana

In a recently released body cam footage, a police officer in Indiana can be seen stopping Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger twice and a man who is believed to be his father as they travel to Pennsylvania.

Details indicate that Indiana State Police pulled over suspected murderer Bryan Kohberger twice after four University of Idaho students were killed.

According to NBC 13, the first arrest was made by a Hancock County Sheriff’s officer at 10:41 am on December 15. He was given a warning by the deputy for following too closely.

Around 10 minutes later, an Indiana State Police trooper pulled over Kohberger for speeding. On passenger seat a man believed to be Kohberger’s father was travelling with him.

The trooper chose to let Kohberger go with a warning as he had previously been stopped minutes before.

Earlier, a 28-year-old Kohberger was arrested early Friday morning and charged with murder and burglary. Kohbeger is a doctoral student and teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University.

He’s accused of killing Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, on November 13. The victims were all stabbed to death inside an off-campus rental home, near the school.

On Tuesday, he waived extradition during a court hearing and is scheduled to return to Idaho within 10 days, where he will face murder and burglary charges.

