Watch: Iftikhar Ahmed blasts media after defeat in Champions Cup final

FAISALABAD: Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed has lashed out at the media following the UMT Markhors’ defeat in the Champions One-Day Cup final.

Iftikhar, who captained the Markhors in the final, expressed his frustration in a post-match interview after the Shadab Khan-led Panthers secured a five-wicket victory at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

The Markhors posted a modest 123 in 33.4 overs, which the Panthers chased down in 18 overs.

“Cricket is ruined because of you people,” Iftikhar Ahmed said, referring to the Pakistani media.

“Please don’t hype players after one good innings. Let them prove their worth through consistent performances,” the all-rounder added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PakPassion (@pakpassion_net)

Despite his fiery remarks, Iftikhar Ahmed was unable to lead his team, Markhors, to victory in the Champions One-Day Cup final.

Read More: ‘All-rounder nahi tailender hoon’, says ‘frustrated’ Iftikhar Ahmed

Despite a lengthy run in international cricket, batter Ahmed has failed to make a weighty impact in white-ball cricket, particularly in the ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup.