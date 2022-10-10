WATCH: Indian bowler argues with umpire after hilarious overthrow

A video of Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj arguing with the umpire after a hilarious overthrow in the second ODI against South Africa is going viral.

The overthrow incident happened during the second ODI in Ranchi.

The pandemonium started when South Africa’s stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj failed to connect with his shot. The ball went to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson who tossed the ball back to the pacer.

The right-arm pacer threw the ball at the stumps on the non-striker’s end. It missed the wickets by inches and it went to the boundary, resulting in four overthrows.

The viral clip ended Mohammed Siraj and Shreyas Iyer were seen arguing with the umpire who stood by his decision.

India triumphed over South Africa in the second ODI by seven wickets to level the three-match series 1-1.

Proteas, batting first, put up 278-7. Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram scored half-centuries. The former made 74 from 76 balls with nine boundaries and a six whereas Aiden Markram struck 89-ball 79 with seven fours and as many sixes.

Mohammed Siraj was the pick of Indian bowlers with his three-wicket haul.

It took 45.5 overs for the hosts to chase down the 279-run target thanks to Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten century and Ishan Ishan’s fifty. The former struck 15 boundaries on his way to 111-ball 113. Ishan Kishan made 93 off 84 balls with four boundaries and seven maximums to his name.

Bjorn Fortuin, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada took a wicket each.

The series decider will be contested on October 11 (Wednesday) in Delhi.

