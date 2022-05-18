WATCH: Indian bride has internet in splits with this ridiculous wish

A viral video from India had netizens in stitches as the bride made a ridiculous wish during her wedding.

With the mercury soaring across the tropical regions, the scorching summer heat has lives difficult for everyone, and for heavy dresses and jewelry-laden brides in the neighboring countries, it only adds up to the discomfort.

A similar situation faced by an Indian bride recently, had the poor girl come up with a rather ridiculous yet relatable wish. A video circulating on social media sees the lady complaining about the heat while she wished to get married in ‘winter’.

“Kaash sardiyon mein shaadi hoti, bohot garmi lag rahi hai (I wish marriage would have happened in the winter, it is getting too hot),” the bride named Anu reiterated before everyone around burst into laughter.

The now-viral video prompted reactions from thousands as social users relate to the complaint. An Instagrammer opined that it is equally tough to get married in winter as ‘it would be too cold’ then, while another one showed agreement with the girl, “Haan yaar (Yes friend) summers are too bad for marriage.”

Several other social users dropped laughing tears emoji in the comments section of the Instagram post as well.

