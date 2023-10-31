Watch: Indian officer slaps woman after fight over carrying pet dog in lift

A heated altercation erupted between a retired Indian IAS Officer, RP Gupta, and a woman in Noida when the woman refused to get off a lift with her pet.

The incident happened in Noida’s Sector 108, where an argument between the parties turned violent and was captured on a CCTV camera on the premises.

In the video, the two women with their pet dog could be seen inside an elevator, when a man (retired IAS) stops the lift and asks them to deboard with their pet.

Their argument soon took a violent turn when one of the women started filming the IAS officer obstructing the lift.

A formal complaint was lodged with the Noida police, and an investigations is underway.

Some reports suggest that the woman’s husband later came to the spot and bashed the former IAS officer badly.