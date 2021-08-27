Friday, August 27, 2021
Web Desk

Watch: Indian train drivers’ quick presence of mind saves elephant

Two Indian train drivers are being appreciated for saving an elephant from being hit by it.

In a viral video, posted by North Frontier Police official, sees the train slowing down before approaching the animal. It later went into the bushes.

The incident took place Nagrakata-Chalsa in Jalpaiguri district of North Bengal.

The video has at 15,100 views and counting with at least 103 retweets and 619 likes.

Twitter reactions:

Web Desk

