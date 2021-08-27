Watch: Indian train drivers’ quick presence of mind saves elephant

Two Indian train drivers are being appreciated for saving an elephant from being hit by it.

In a viral video, posted by North Frontier Police official, sees the train slowing down before approaching the animal. It later went into the bushes.

While working 03150Dn KanchanKanya Exp spl at 17.45 hrs today, Alert LP Sri D.Dorai & ALP Sri P. Kumar noticed One Tusker adjacent to track at KM 72/1 between Nagrakata-Chalsa & applied Emergency brake to control the train & save it. @RailNf@RailMinIndia @wti_org_india pic.twitter.com/TVyXt8HY9H — DRM APDJ (@drm_apdj) August 25, 2021

The incident took place Nagrakata-Chalsa in Jalpaiguri district of North Bengal.

The video has at 15,100 views and counting with at least 103 retweets and 619 likes.

Twitter reactions:

