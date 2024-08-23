WATCH: Injured leopard freed in AJK after rehabilitation

ISLAMABAD: Wildlife Management Board freed injured leopard in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) forests after rehablilitation.

The female leopard was rescued by the Wildlife Managemenet Board while working in AJK under Climate Change ministry.

The leopard, whose tail was injured, remained five weeks under treatment at the Rescue Centre of the Wildlife.

After regaining health, the female leopard was successfully released in the forest of AJK. In the video available with ARY News, the leopard can be seen running towards forest after being released.

Read more: Rare leopard killed by villagers in Balochistan’s Dera Bugti

Back in April, a Persian leopard was found at the Nani Mandir, located in Hinglaj, a town in the Lasbela district of Balochistan province.

The predator was located by a pilgrim visiting the temple inside the Hingol National Park along the Balochistan coast.

This Persian leopard is locally known as “phulang” and is native to Hingol National Park.

Persian leopards are panther sub-species native to Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan and the Caucasus.

They are extremely rare, however, and listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as endangered.