WATCH: International-level hitman beats cab driver with pistol butt

A distressing incident, a man in India’s Uttar Pradesh state was arrested by the Indian police after a video of him hitting a cab driver with the pistol butt went viral on social media.

The accused, named Vinod Mishra, claims to be an international-level shooter.

The Indian police disclosed that the accused Mishra and the cab driver got into an argument after a minor collision between their cars.

Just after the collision, Mishra exited his vehicle and began assaulting the driver with the butt of his licensed pistol. Based on the cab driver’s complaint, an FIR was filed, and Vinod Mishra was taken into police custody.

A man in Lucknow beating a poor man with pistol in his hand.

Lucknow Police confirmed that the accused has been arrested and further action is being taken. “In this case, a complaint has been registered under relevant sections at Vibhutikhand police station and the accused has been arrested. Further legal action is being taken,” the police said.