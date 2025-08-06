ISPR releases new patriotic song on Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a new patriotic song “Jaan Se Pyara Pakistan’ on the occasion of Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq.

The song beautifully highlights the love for the homeland and the spirit of national unity.

The determination, courage and preparedness of the Pakistan Army have been powerfully woven into the lyrics.

The song also conveys a beautiful message of national cohesion, peace and the unity of all religious communities.

Pakistan launched Bunyanun Marsoos operation under Mark-e-Haq to respond to Indian aggression in the month of May.

Pakistan’s response was a textbook demonstration of integrated tri-services jointness, enabled by real-time situational awareness, network-centric warfare capabilities, and seamless multi-domain operations.

This synergy across air, land, sea, and cyber domains allowed for precision engagement, overwhelming lethality, and lightening operational tempo. All platforms operated in synergy, delivering coordinated effects at carefully selected decisive points.

Using precision-guided long-range Fatah series missiles F1 and F2 of Pakistan Army, precision munitions of PAF, highly capable long-range loitering killer munitions, and precision long-range artillery, 26 military targets as well as facilities that were used to target Pakistani citizens, and those enterprises that were responsible for fomenting terrorism in Pakistan, were engaged in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and also mainland India.