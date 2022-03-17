WATCH: ISPR releases song for Pakistan Day

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday released national song ‘Shad Rahay Pakistan’ in connection with March 23 – Pakistan Day.

The song, ‘Shad Rahay Pakistan’, highlights the very same ideology of unity, resilience and an indomitable resolve of Pakistanis, 82 years later.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) shared the song on its social media platforms Twitter and YouTube.

“The song Shad Rahay Pakistan is a celebration of the resolve of the nation to stay united and steadfast on the path to prosperity,” ISPR explained in a post.

“The anthem encompasses the national aspiration to always see Pakistan’s flag fluttering high. It reverberates a prayer that the country may flourish for all times to come. The song is in tune with the resolve to keep Pakistan peaceful and on the bright path of progress,” it added.

The song has been sung by Shuja Haider and Yashal Shahid while Yasir Jaswal has directed it.

The song also features some serene tourist spots of Pakistan.

Pakistan Day is marked on March 23 every year to commemorate the adoption of the historic Lahore Resolution in 1940 that provided a framework for the realization of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.

A special military parade will be held in the federal capital on March 23.

