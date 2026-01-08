WATCH: It's time to go, Stoinis before removing Babar

Melbourne Stars skipper Marcus Stoinis did not mince words before trapping Sydney Sixers opener Babar Azam in the 27th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 15 here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday.

Sixers chased down a partly target of 129, losing four wickets in the process with 17 balls to spare.

Josh Philippe remained the top scorer with 35 from 25 balls, striking two fours and the same number of sixes.

For Melbourne Stars, Haris Rauf picked up one wicket, whereas Stoinis scalped two wickets in his quota of four overs.

However, their star overseas batter Babar faltered again as he managed to score 14 off 17 balls with the help of a single boundary.

The right-arm pacer bowled a full and straight delivery on the stumps as Babar closed the face of the bat early and missed the line and length.

Following the conclusion of the match, Stoinis revealed his words to Babar Azam before getting him trapped on the crease.

“It’s good to know those stump mics are on,” Stoinis said in a light-hearted manner after the match.

Nonetheless, Babar’s struggle continued in BBL 15, as he is yet to make his mark in the tournament.

The right-hander has so far scored 145 runs in seven matches at an average of 24.16 with the help of two half-centuries.