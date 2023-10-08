Watch: Jake Fraser shatters AB de Villiers’ fastest century record

South Australia batter Jake Fraser-McGurk has shattered Mr 360 AB de Villiers’ fastest century record in a domestic cricket match.

This feat unfolded during a high-scoring encounter where Tasmania set a new Australian domestic one-day record with a total of 435/9 in their allotted 50 overs.

McGurk showcased an electrifying exhibition of his batting skills in the pursuit of this imposing target.

The 21-year-old prodigy achieved a century in just 29 deliveries, surpassing De Villiers’ record of 31 balls, nearly orchestrating an extraordinary comeback.

As the opener, this right-handed batter concluded his innings with an impressive 125 runs off 38 balls, contributing to an opening partnership of 172 runs in just 70 deliveries.

His extraordinary innings featured 10 fours and a remarkable 13 sixes, setting the stage for the thrilling run chase. However, South Australia ultimately fell short by 37 runs.

Notably, Fraser-McGurk made a stunning impact in the second over of Sam Rainbird’s spell, smashing 32 runs, including four sixes and two fours, rapidly accelerating his innings.

Furthermore, the young sensation reached his half-century in a mere 18 deliveries, establishing a new record for the fastest half-century in Australia’s one-day domestic competition, breaking the previous mark held by Glenn Maxwell, who achieved it in 19 balls.

At the post-game presentation, McGurk said “I’ve made a few 30s playing in twos [2nd XI] and stuff, felt like I’ve been hitting them reasonably well but probably not that well so definitely surprised myself. Maybe a video game or something. Definitely not in real life, that’s for sure.”