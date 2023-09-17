Watch: Japanese astronomer spots bright flash on Jupiter

In an astonishing video that went viral on the internet, a bright flash was spotted on Jupiter by Japanese amateur astronomer Tadao Ohsugi.

As per details, flashes like these are said to be caused by asteroids or comets from the edges of our solar system that impact Jupiter’s atmosphere. The flash is stated to be one of the brightest ever recorded on the planet.

An international media outlet in its recent report said that an amateur astronomer in Japan captured a bright flash in Jupiter’s atmosphere, leading to further investigation by scientists.

A fireball observed on Jupiter, captured by amateur astronomer Tadao Ohsugi last month.🪐💫

According to a report by the astronomer, who remains unidentified, sent an email to Dr Ko Arimatsu, an astronomer at Kyoto University. Upon receiving the email, Dr Arimatsu put a call out for more information.