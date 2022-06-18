WATCH: Joe Biden falls while riding his cycle

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del: US President Joe Biden took a spill from his bike on Saturday as he stopped to greet supporters during a weekend trip to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

He appeared to be uninjured after standing back up immediately. “I’m good,” Biden, 79, said after the tumble, which occurred in front of the press pool. “I got my foot caught up,” he said.

BREAKING: Joe Biden has COLLAPSED while riding his bike. Biden was riding up to “supporters” at his beach town in Delaware and fell face first into the asphalt. pic.twitter.com/mie1plBs47 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 18, 2022

The president, who was wearing a helmet, said the toe cages on his bike should be removed after his foot got caught before he could steady himself.

Later, Biden spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were finishing up a morning bike ride in the Gordons Pond area on the Delaware shore. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.

The White House said no medical attention is needed.

“As the President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine,” said a White House official, who did not wish to be named. “The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family.”

