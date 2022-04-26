Watch: Jofra Archer reacts to mother’s heroics saving son’s life

Jofra Archer has reacted to an old video of an Indian woman saving her child from being run over by a truck.

The video is from 2019.

In the video, the mother can be seen grabbing her son in her arms to save him from being run over by a truck. The footage shows a car hitting a bike. While the rider remained seated, mother and son fell off the bike, rolling straight into the path of an oncoming truck.

Also Read:‘Joe Root still the right man to lead England’

The mother shows an insanely quick reaction and pulls her son back towards her and away from the wheels of the truck.

English Pacer Jofra Archer posted shared the video over his Twitter account and wrote, “Mother of the year”.

Watch the video here:

Mother of the year https://t.co/qIZlz1PYEZ — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 25, 2022

Jofra Archer is currently injured and recovering from an elbow injury. He missed the ongoing Indian Premier League due to his injury. He was bought by IPL team Mumbai Indians at a whooping amount of INR8 crore, despite knowing that he would be unavailable for the 2022 season.

Jofra Archer is originally from the West Indies but represents the England cricket team.

Comments