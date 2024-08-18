WATCH: Karachi policeman change clothes in presence of females

KARACHI: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) at Liaquatabad Police Station has been suspended after a video of changing his shirt in the presence of two women surfaced online.

The incident has sparked outrage over the Karachi police officer’s unethical conduct.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) West, Irfan Baloch, took notice of the incident and suspended ASI Parvez for his unethical conduct in the presence of two women.

The DIG emphasised that such behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, shows Liaquatabad Police Station ASI Parvez removing his shirt in a room where two women were present. The women, visibly embarrassed, averted their faces as the officer changed his uniform.

The women had reportedly been summoned to the Karachi police station by ASI Parvez for an ongoing investigation related to a filed case. The incident has raised concerns about the conduct of police officers and the need for stricter ethical standards within the force.