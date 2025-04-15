WATCH: Korangi Creek fire reignites

KARACHI: A fire broke out once again at the previously affected area of Korangi Creek in Karachi, just hours after it had extinguished on its own.

According to reports, the fire that broke out on March 29, earlier subsided around 5:30 a.m. without intervention, but flames have now reappeared at the same location, raising concerns about fire safety and environmental risks in the area.

Meanwhile, Chief Fire Officer has stated that fire has been ignited to check the area about presence of gas.

Fire raging in Korangi Creek for the past 18 days suddenly dosed on early Tuesday morning.

The Sindh government maintained continuous contact with relevant departments and reviewed the situation on a daily basis due to the fire’s persistent intensity.

In response, the Ministry of Energy formed a high-level investigative committee comprising experts from OGDCL, PPL, and PRL.

Earlier, the authorities hired services of the US experts for the fire in Korangi area of Karachi.

The petroleum ministry hired a US company’s services after the chief secretary Sindh intervened into the matter, a spokesperson said.