web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

WATCH: Korangi Creek fire reignites

Nazir Shah
By Nazir Shah
|

TOP NEWS

Nazir Shah
Nazir Shahhttps://twitter.com/SsyedHhussain
Nazir Shah reports for ARY News as a crime reporter in Karachi, he tweets at @ssyedhhussain

KARACHI: A fire broke out once again at the previously affected area of Korangi Creek in Karachi, just hours after it had extinguished on its own.

According to reports, the fire that broke out on March 29, earlier subsided around 5:30 a.m. without intervention, but flames have now reappeared at the same location, raising concerns about fire safety and environmental risks in the area.

Meanwhile, Chief Fire Officer has stated that fire has been ignited to check the area about presence of gas.

Read more: Korangi Fire: Public advised not to visit dangerous place

Fire raging in Korangi Creek for the past 18 days suddenly dosed on early Tuesday morning.

The Sindh government maintained continuous contact with relevant departments and reviewed the situation on a daily basis due to the fire’s persistent intensity.

In response, the Ministry of Energy formed a high-level investigative committee comprising experts from OGDCL, PPL, and PRL.

Read more: US experts hired to assess raging fire at Karachi’s Korangi

Earlier, the authorities hired services of the US experts for the fire in Korangi area of Karachi.

The petroleum ministry hired a US company’s services after the chief secretary Sindh intervened into the matter, a spokesperson said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.