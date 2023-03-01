Wednesday, March 1, 2023
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Watch: King Cobra standing as Tall as Tree

test

In a horrifying video a King Cobra raised its body and spread its hood, shocking internet users with its massive height.

An officer of the Indian Forest Service (IFS), Susanta Nanda, shared a video of a King Cobra where the reptile stood on top of a muddy slope with its hood raised high. Its tail lay long on the ground as it focused at one point.

IFS officer captioned the viral video, “The king cobra can literally “stand up” and look at a full-grown person in the eye. When confronted, they can lift up to a third of their body off the ground.”

The video went viral in no time leaving netizens in disbelief. The viral video has over 539.6K views, 1K plus retweets and more than 6.3K likes.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.