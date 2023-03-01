Watch: King Cobra standing as Tall as Tree

In a horrifying video a King Cobra raised its body and spread its hood, shocking internet users with its massive height.

An officer of the Indian Forest Service (IFS), Susanta Nanda, shared a video of a King Cobra where the reptile stood on top of a muddy slope with its hood raised high. Its tail lay long on the ground as it focused at one point.

The king cobra can literally “stand up” and look at a full-grown person in the eye. When confronted, they can lift up to a third of its body off the ground. pic.twitter.com/g93Iw2WzRo — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) February 27, 2023

IFS officer captioned the viral video, “The king cobra can literally “stand up” and look at a full-grown person in the eye. When confronted, they can lift up to a third of their body off the ground.”

The video went viral in no time leaving netizens in disbelief. The viral video has over 539.6K views, 1K plus retweets and more than 6.3K likes.

