WATCH: Lady Constable fines her father for not wearing helmet

In a video that went viral online, a lady constable from patrolling police fined her father for not wearing a helmet, ARY News reported.

As per details, head constable of patrolling police Sumaira Siddique fined her father for not wearing a helmet.

The lady head constable of Punjab Highway patrolling police was on her routine duty when her father was crossing the check post on a motorcycle without wearing a helmet. She stopped her father and fined him Rs 200 challan.

At this, he said that he is happy that his daughter fined him as it’s a part of her job. The law should be the same for everyone even if it’s your father, he added.

After the video went viral, the DIG patrolling police Azhar Waheed announced cash reward and certificate of appreciation.

