Watch: Lion causes fear, panic on street

Lions are called the “king of the jungle” because of their intimidating appearance and size, and it’s better for human beings to avoid crossing paths with them.

There are countless videos of the felines causing mass panic when roaming in residential areas with people taking different steps from being its victims.

Recently, a video of a lion roaming on the streets with commuters locking themselves in their cars to save themselves from an attack is going viral on the social media application X, formerly known as Twitter.

The video made rounds days after a lion roamed causing terror while it freely roamed near a residential building on Karachi’s Sharea Faisal.

People circled the locality to get a look at the lion as seen in the video. The feline attacked the bystander before making its way into a building.

Wildlife officials caught the big cat after over an hour.

According to police, the pet lion was owned by a resident of Karachi’s Garden area, who also reached the scene. The lion came out of its cage while being transported to another location for medical treatment.

